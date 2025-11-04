Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anghami in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Anghami has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:ANGH opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Anghami has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

