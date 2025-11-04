MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MBIA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. MBIA has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MBIA by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 270,192 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 215,327 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 288,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 108,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

