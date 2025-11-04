NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

