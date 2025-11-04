ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 428,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of ABVC stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. ABVC BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.30.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of ABVC BioPharma worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

