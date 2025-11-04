PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.83.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -23.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 207,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,071,456. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $1,706,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 173,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,821.16. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 260,464 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in PBF Energy by 241.9% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 170,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 120,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

