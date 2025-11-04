Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for Brunswick Earnings

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.36. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brunswick by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

