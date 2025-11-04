Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $481.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,895,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 161,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 839,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 675,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

