Q4 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia Cut by B. Riley

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Crum now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NCMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 232,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 120,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $40,133.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,351.12. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

