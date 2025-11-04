Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $198.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,613,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in AMETEK by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,099,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,926,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,585,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.