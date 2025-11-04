Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:ELAN opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $115,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,464,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 2,563,740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,234,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after buying an additional 2,468,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $23,744,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

