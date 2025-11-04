Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $37.47 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $4,716,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,786.60. This represents a 52.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $954,528.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,467.65. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 730,895 shares of company stock valued at $26,574,480 over the last ninety days. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

