Zymeworks (ZYME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $33.6850 million for the quarter.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
NYSE:ZYME opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,710,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 372,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 130.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.