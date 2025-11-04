Zymeworks (ZYME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $33.6850 million for the quarter.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zymeworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,710,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 372,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 130.0% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

