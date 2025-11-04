PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,938.16. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $996,093. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

