Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tiptree Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Tiptree Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Financial Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Tiptree Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $540.30 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Tiptree Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.