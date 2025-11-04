Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Steven Madden from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

