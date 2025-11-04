Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Reduced Earnings for Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $29.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $29.66. The consensus estimate for Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.77 per share.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $259.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day moving average is $305.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.