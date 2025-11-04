What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for ESAB FY2025 Earnings?

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ESAB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.27. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ESAB’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ESAB’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.57 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

ESAB Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $115.01 on Monday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 37.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ESAB by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,605,000 after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

