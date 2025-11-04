Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $19.20 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $176,168.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,051,054.96. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,305 over the last 90 days. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

