Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of FULC FY2025 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $488.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.02.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,854 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $425,000. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 405,538 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

