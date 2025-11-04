Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Fiserv’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.17. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE FI opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.92. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $356,643,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

