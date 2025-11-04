TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $246.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.21. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $248.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,928,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,180,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 464,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

