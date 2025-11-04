Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $592.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,113,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 271,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,835.48. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,283,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,302,276.80. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $2,248,013. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.