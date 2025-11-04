RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.17. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

In related news, Director Roger J. Dow sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $85,267.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,354.57. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

