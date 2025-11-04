Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,200 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

AVCTF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

