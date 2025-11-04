Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,200 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
AVCTF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.
About Avacta Group
