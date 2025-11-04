Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Up 62.7% in October

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,200 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Waterdrop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Waterdrop Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 369,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

WDH stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $628.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.