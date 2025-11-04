NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 61.3% in October

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,200 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

NTWK opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTWK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised NetSol Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetSol Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.