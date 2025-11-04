NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 61.3% in October

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,200 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.6%
NTWK opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.10.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NTWK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised NetSol Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NetSol Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
