LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $342.3180 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $58.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of LivaNova
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in LivaNova by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
