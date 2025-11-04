Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 588,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 193,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

