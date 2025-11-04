Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Reduced Earnings for Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.56. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $98.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 182.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 151.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 94.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.