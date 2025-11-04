FY2025 EPS Estimates for Illumina Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Stock Down 2.9%

ILMN stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after acquiring an additional 558,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,225,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $403,158,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 55.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $313,290,000 after buying an additional 1,174,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.