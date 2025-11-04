Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of MercadoLibre FY2025 Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $40.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $42.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2025 earnings at $11.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $58.53 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,822.35.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $2,316.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,308.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,376.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after buying an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.