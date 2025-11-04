William Blair Has Optimistic View of Envista FY2025 Earnings

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NVST stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.49 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Envista by 1,985.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,547,000 after buying an additional 4,332,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $43,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $40,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envista by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,080 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

