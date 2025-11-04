MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNSB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MainStreet Bank in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut MainStreet Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MainStreet Bank currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

MainStreet Bank Price Performance

MNSB stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MainStreet Bank has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. MainStreet Bank had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bank will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in MainStreet Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MainStreet Bank by 66,480.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MainStreet Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

