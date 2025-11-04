Wall Street Zen Downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Hold

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Arete Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $255.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $161.02 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,941.20. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

