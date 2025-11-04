William Blair Has Strong Outlook for Rollins FY2025 Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $58.50 on Monday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Rollins by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.