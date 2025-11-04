B. Riley Has Bearish Forecast for Spok FY2025 Earnings

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Spok in a report issued on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Spok’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Spok had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Spok in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spok presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $13.91 on Monday. Spok has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $193,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,394.03. This represents a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,832.73. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 49.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spok by 40.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spok by 62.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 9.3% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

