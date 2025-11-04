FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPXFree Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPX. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Up 3.6%

CPX opened at C$73.59 on Monday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$41.87 and a 52 week high of C$73.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.