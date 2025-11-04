FY2025 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Increased by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPX. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.33.

Capital Power Stock Up 3.6%

CPX opened at C$73.59 on Monday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$41.87 and a 52 week high of C$73.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.