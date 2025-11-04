What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Tenable FY2025 Earnings?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,983,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $35,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,237,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 904,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,665,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,261,000 after buying an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $862,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,240.50. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,207.25. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

