FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Verano Issued By Roth Capital

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verano in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNOF. Zacks Research downgraded Verano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Verano from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Verano has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $455.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 41.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

