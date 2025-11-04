Q3 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global Lifted by HC Wainwright

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.91.

Shares of COIN opened at $330.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day moving average is $308.52. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,326 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,757 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

