Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Charles River Associates Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Charles River Associates has a fifty-two week low of $152.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Associates news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $328,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,849.89. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,923,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Associates

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

