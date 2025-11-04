BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BioCardia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get BioCardia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioCardia

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that BioCardia will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCardia

In other news, Director Andrew Scott Blank bought 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 634,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,528.75. The trade was a 83.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon H. Stertzer purchased 398,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 591,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,817.50. The trade was a 206.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 737,300 shares of company stock worth $923,156. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.