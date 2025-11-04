Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.93. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxlight stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned about 8.47% of Boxlight as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

