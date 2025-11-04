Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amarin Stock Down 3.9%

AMRN stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

