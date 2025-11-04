Procore Technologies (PCOR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $328.1330 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $58,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 187,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,399,750. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 132.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $489,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.