Tronox (TROX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $776.2110 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

NYSE:TROX opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tronox has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,690. The trade was a 18.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Johnston bought 20,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 191,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,756.73. The trade was a 11.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 66,150 shares of company stock valued at $212,112 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50,455 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

