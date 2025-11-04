Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $55.1160 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus Stock Up 3.4%

Cerus stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cerus has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cerus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 213,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cerus by 89.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

