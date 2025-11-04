Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 3.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5986.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

