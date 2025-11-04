Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.60. 65,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 46,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

