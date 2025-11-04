Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.60. 65,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 46,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
