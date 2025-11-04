First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.3150 and last traded at $0.3117. 42,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3040.

First Nordic Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

First Nordic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Nordic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Nordic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.